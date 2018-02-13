Incumbent filing deadline coming Thursday; no candidates yet for several seats

Incumbents in most local and county elective offices have a filing deadline of Feb. 15, 2018 for the 2018 elections.

As of Monday morning, there were no filings yet for several offices.

Filing deadline for new candidates (non-incumbents) is March 1, 2018.

Filings for local and county offices are handled by the Boone County Clerk’s office.

Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 15, 2018.

As of Monday, Feb. 12, only 12 incumbents had filed for re-election. The filing list includes:

County Offices

County Assessor – Barb Hanson

County Clerk – Kathy Thorberg

County Sheriff – Denny Johnson

County Treas. – Laurie Krohn

County Attorney – no filing

County Surveyor – no filing

Co. Commissioner District 1 – Hilary Maricle, incumbent

Co. Commissioner District 3 – Ken Luettel, incumbent

Other Offices

Boone Central School Board,

elect three, two filings:

Tim Stopak, incumbent

Karrie Fogleman, new filer

Riverside Public School Board, elect four, three filings:

Christopher D. Slevin,

incumbent

Lisa Kennedy,incumbent

Elizabeth French, new filer

St. Edward School Board,

elect three, two filings:

Vanessa Cumming, incumbent

Sherri Cruise, incumbent

Albion Airport Authority,

elect one, one filing:

Delwyn D. Lough, incumbent

No Filings

No filings had yet been recorded for Albion Mayor, Albion City Council (elect two), St. Edward Mayor or St. Edward City Council (elect two).

Village board members will not be on the ballot until the November general election and have a later filing deadline.