Wells Drug
Special Events

‘Polar Bear Dip’ will be Saturday

February 13, 2018

Polar Bear DipCedar Cares for Kids will hold its annual Polar Bear Dip this Saturday, Feb. 17, at Mel’s Landing north of Cedar Rapids.
The bonfire will be lit at 2 p.m., and the “dippers” jump into the Cedar River starting at 3 p.m. A chili cook-off and other events begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
The event raises funds to assist area children who face illness, family deaths or emergencies.

6° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
See More Weather