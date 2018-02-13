Cedar Cares for Kids will hold its annual Polar Bear Dip this Saturday, Feb. 17, at Mel’s Landing north of Cedar Rapids.
The bonfire will be lit at 2 p.m., and the “dippers” jump into the Cedar River starting at 3 p.m. A chili cook-off and other events begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
The event raises funds to assist area children who face illness, family deaths or emergencies.
‘Polar Bear Dip’ will be Saturday
