Village Board talks street work, lot split

One and Six Year Street Plan hearing was held at the Petersburg Village Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

The hearing was opened and remained open for one hour for discussion.

Brent Marr, spokesperson for John Zwingman’s Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, explained that the plan includes millings, drainage, armor coating and other improvements.

Chairman Stokes asked if the board should fill the cracks on Main Street. These cracks reflect the movement of the old street. Would the cracks just open back up?

Marr stated, “I don’t know if the benefit would outweigh the cost.” He will speak with John Zwingman and inform the board.

Chairman Stokes and Trustee Koch have requested an extra quarter mile extraterritorial jurisdiction from Boone County. Petersburg may need additional area for housing in the future. The board duly requested the action and approved Resolution 2018-3.

Doug Koch, representing the Petersburg Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), requested a lot split. He explained that they have offered two lots for sale for some time located where the old Joyce’s Beauty Salon stood and the house beside it. These were razed in 2017.

The PIDC would like to split this into two 90 x 140 foot lots. The group wants to build a spec home on the east lot and offer the west lot for sale. If the west lot does not sell, they plan to build another spec house there. Board voted yes and agreed that another house will be good for Petersburg.

Complete story in the Feb. 14 Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.