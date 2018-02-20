BCHC President Sharp elected to National Rural Health Board

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) President and CEO Tanya Sharp has been named to the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) Board.

“I’m honored to be elected by my peers for this important role, said Sharp. “As a member of the NRHA Board, I’ll be a voice not only for Boone County Health Center but for all of Nebraska on important rural healthcare issues.”

NRHA is a national nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well being of rural Americans. They provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education and research.

NRHA has more than 21,000 members, all of whom share a common interest in rural healthcare. The NRHA Board Sharp will sit on is responsible for the supervision, control and direction of NRHA.

