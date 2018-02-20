Fairgrounds Building: Commission will proceed with considering options

After about an hour of debate and public comment Monday, Boone County Commissioners unanimously adopted a motion to hire Hewgley and Associates, North Platte, to proceed with architectural options for the proposed new building at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The additional architecture fees will be paid from the county’s inheritance tax fund, and the board also noted that it would like the current planning committee to remain involved in the project.

The motion was preceded by a discussion of the finance plan for the building, which was approved by commissioners in December and later rescinded.

Attorney Jeff Jarecki, representing the Boone County Agricultural Society, cited research and consultation with other attorneys. He said his research indicates it was legal for commissioners to authorize the Ag Society to negotiate a loan for the building project and institute a building fund levy to repay the loan. This would result in Ag Society ownership of the building.

