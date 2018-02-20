Georgianne Gerhart

Georgianne Rediger Gerhart of Lincoln passed away on Feb. 13, 2018 in Lincoln.

Georgie is survived by her husband of 66 years, H. L. (Bud) Gerhart, Jr., children: Jeff (Rebecca) Gerhart of Newman Grove; Julie (Peter) Skeffington of Loveland, CO, and Sarah (Jeff) Peetz of Lincoln; sister Kay (Roger) Ottenbach of Port Orchard, WA; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen (Carl) Petersen of Minneapolis, MN; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Juanita (Poochie) Maloney, and her brothers-in-law, Carl Petersen and Ed Maloney.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Roper and Sons in Lincoln. Interment and memorial service will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove at a later date.

Memorials to Newman Grove Community Foundation/Jeff Gerhart; P.O. Box 479; Newman Grove, NE 68758. University of Nebraska Foundation UNL Speech-Language Pathology Program Fund;1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Condolences online@RoperandSons.com.