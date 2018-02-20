Wells Drug
Georgianne Gerhart

February 20, 2018

Georgianne Rediger Gerhart of Lincoln passed away on Feb. 13, 2018 in Lincoln.

Georgie is survived by her husband of 66 years, H. L. (Bud) Gerhart, Jr., children: Jeff (Rebecca) Gerhart of Newman Grove; Julie (Peter) Skeffington of Loveland, CO, and Sarah (Jeff) Peetz of Lincoln; sister Kay (Roger) Ottenbach of Port Orchard, WA; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen (Carl) Petersen of Minneapolis, MN; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Juanita (Poochie) Maloney, and her brothers-in-law, Carl Petersen and Ed Maloney.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Roper and Sons in Lincoln. Interment and memorial service will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove at a later date.
Memorials to Newman Grove Community Foundation/Jeff Gerhart; P.O. Box 479; Newman Grove, NE 68758. University of Nebraska Foundation UNL Speech-Language Pathology Program Fund;1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508.
Condolences online@RoperandSons.com.

