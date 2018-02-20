Knott to receive Center for Rural Affairs award

The Center for Rural Affairs has chosen Ross Knott, longtime resident of Petersburg, to receive its 2017 Citizenship Award. He will be recognized at an award ceremony on March 9 in Red Cloud.

The Citizenship Award is given to an individual or individuals who actively participate in the civic process for creating public policy, and who work closely with the Center for Rural Affairs to advance public policies that strengthen family farms, ranches, and rural communities.

“Since the development of a wind farm in the Petersburg area several years ago, Ross has been an advocate for wind energy in his county and across the state,” said Johnathan Hladik, policy program director.

