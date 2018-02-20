Marylu Lueke, 65, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 after a courageous four year, four month battle with lung cancer.

Marylu is survived by her husband, Walter J. Lueke; children Lillie Lueke and Franklin Lueke; niece Dawn Duffy; sister Carolyn Teifer; aunt Maxine Watkins; cousins from the Watkins and Bolin families; her work family at Travel and Transport, and friends Patty Jo Castonguay and Debbie Verity in California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marcella Bolin.

A celebration of life/memorial service was held on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln. Family internment to be held at a later time.

Memorials directed by family.

Condolences may be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.