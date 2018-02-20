‘Polar Bears’ jumped in river for a good cause

Air temperature was 43 degrees, but the water was much colder when 25 “Polar Bears” and one small cub jumped in the Cedar River for a good cause last Saturday, Feb. 17.

The cause was the annual fund-raiser of Cedar Cares for Kids, the group that aids area children who face times of crisis.

The event started with the lighting of the bonfire at 2 p.m. at Mel’s Landing north of Cedar Rapids.

“Dippers” began lining up to jump in the river at 3:30. This year, they came from as far away as Haysville, KS, Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island, and from the area towns of Lindsay, St. Edward, Albion, Greeley, Newman Grove, Elba, Belgrade, Primrose and Cedar Rapids.

Award winners were Kyson Kunes, “Youngest Illegal Dipper;” the 14-Year Dippers Scott Greger, Tom Langan and Andy Voichahoski; “The Ballas” – Most Likely to Never Win a Race Tyler Bettencourt and Alex Johnson; Clark Twiestmeyer as “Most Sober Dipper,” and the Angry Beavers. Polar Dip judges were Macy Zentner and Neeley Greger.

