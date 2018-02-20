Salon brings new style to downtown Albion

By Gabby Christensen

Best friends and business partners, Sheila Kay Leetch and Brooke Nicole Stuhr, opened the doors of Kay Nicole Salon & More on Tuesday Feb. 13.

The duo founded the salon with two common goals in mind: creating a place of comfort for the Albion community while also fulfilling their desire for creativity and flexibility as business owners.

The salon is located at 141 S. 4th Street, Albion — former location of The Boot Rack.

Leetch had been looking for the right spot to open the business for a long time when she said they were finally approached about the opportunity of opening in the downtown building.

“We were glad to be able to renovate and keep this downtown building open,” Stuhr said. “I think both of us, being as young as we are, hope to see the downtown revive.”

Leetch and Stuhr completely renovated the property over a six month period. The industrial style was inspired by a brick wall that was discovered during the renovation process.

“We both have very crafty husbands,” Leetch said. “They built the sliding barn door and handle—pretty much anything we thought of they were sure they could help do it.”

Stuhr said the most difficult part of the entire process was finding things they didn’t expect.

“When you have an older building, you get excited about what’s underneath and what’s at the heart of it,” Stuhr said. “Then you start digging and you see there’s so much there.”

Read the complete story in the Feb. 21 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.