Gab’s Gab — Who Am I?

Some readers might already recognize my name or face, but, as the newest employee of the Albion News, I’d like to take a moment to tell you a little bit more about myself! My passion for storytelling was first sparked at a very young age. As a little girl, I was fascinated by books and stories. I loved learning new ideas and figuring things out. Most kids grow out of asking so many questions, but I guess I never did. I have always loved learning about people and hearing their unique stories. I became intrigued with the news when I was about nine years old. I would watch the 10 o’clock news—way past my bedtime, I might add—and jot down notes about the stories. I used to fall asleep with ear buds in listening to local radio stations. (My mom, bless her heart, would then come into my bedroom each night and remove the headphones.) I guess what I’m saying is, my love for writing and news has always been there. It only seems fitting that I am now working in journalism—a dream come true! I graduated from Cedar Rapids High School (now Riverside) in 2014. I received my bachelor of science degree in communication from the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) in May of 2017, summa cum laude. As an avid storyteller and journalism major, I participated in some on-campus organizations, including the Omaha News, MavRadio, and the student-run newspaper, The Gateway. I interned for local Omaha newspaper, Midlands Business Journal during college, as well. In the spring of 2016, I was honored to receive the Omaha Press Club Floyd Kalber scholarship and was chosen to deliver the acceptance speech on behalf of all scholarship recipients at UNO. During my final year at UNO, I was lucky enough to be nominated by faculty and my professors to meet and dine with business magnate and billionaire Warren Buffett, to learn more about the field of communication and its importance in our world. More recently, I received the PRSA (Public Relations Society of America) Paper Anvil Award of Excellence for Promotional Video at the 2017 Nebraska PRSA Awards Gala in Omaha. Upon graduating, I accepted a position in the Events & Entertainment Department at the Nebraska State Fair and continued to write for Midlands Business Journal. All of these experiences have brought me to this point. I recently moved to Fullerton with my boyfriend, Tyler, and Yorkshire Terrier, Reese. Since my youth, I’ve gained two new hobbies—listing and shopping. For those wondering what I get out of the former activity, just try it—it’s so relaxing! But, as a true journalism major, storytelling/writing will always be my most loved pastime. Lastly, I am truly ecstatic to have the opportunity to continue doing what I love right here in Boone County.