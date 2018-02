The Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals kept their state tournament quest alive Thursday with a 62-52 victory over Broken Bow in the C1-6 Sub-District final at Burwell.

With the victory, Boone Central/Newman Grove (18-7) advances to the C1-3 District championship game vs. Winnebago (20-5) Monday, Feb. 26, at Norfolk’s Northeast Community College (7 p.m.)