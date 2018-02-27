Mary O. Parsons, 88, of Newman Grove, passed away Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Mary is survived by her six children: Barbara Cerio (Cliff Spies) of Meridian, ID; Charles (Peggy) Parsons of Madison; Gaylen (Debbie) Parsons of St. Edward; Gary (Sandy) Parsons of Brea, CA; Dale Parsons (Sally Box) of Mustang Island, TX; Irene (Albert) Frewing of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister: Leola Burkhardt of Palmer; sister-in-law: Darlene Miller of Grand Island, along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: James in 1997; daughter: Connie Jean; son-in-law: Mike Cerio; brothers: Everett, Elmer, and Delbert Miller; sisters: May Rasmussen and Elsie Arnold.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at the Rosehill Evangelical Free Church, rural Newman Grove with Pastor Clifford Branson officiating. Burial followed at the Glenwood Cemetery, rural Palmer.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangements.