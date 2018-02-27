Wells Drug
One Commissioner race to be contested

February 27, 2018

Three new candidates filed for office during the past week, and one race for Boone County Commissioner is now contested.
Ben Rutten of Cedar Rapids filed Monday for the District 1 Commissioner seat and will face incumbent Commissioner Hilary Maricle.
Also filing for office during the past week were Forrest Francis, a second candidate for Albion City Council, and Kallen Ryan, a sixth candidate for one of the three Ward 1 seats on the Riverside Public School Board.
The filing deadline for new candidates will be this Thursday, March 1, at 4:30 p.m.
In the City of Albion, incumbent Mayor Jim Jarecki and incumbent Councilman Jon Porter are seeking re-election. The filing of Forrest Francis means there are two candidates for two available council positions.

