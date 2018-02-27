Rural Fire Board recognizes Albion Fire/Rescue members

Albion Rural Fire Board hosted the seventh annual Recognition Banquet for Albion Fire & Rescue on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

A social hour and catered meal preceded the recognition presentations. Welcoming remarks were made by Rural Board President Dan Hamling, followed by a brief presentation from the AVFD Recognition committee

The banquet recognizes the members for their service, but beyond that, is held to thank those who support the department. Gathered were Albion Fire & Rescue members, along with their significant others, rural board members and spouses, City Administrator Andy Devine and Medical Director Dr. Tony Kusek, as well as inactive and retired members of Albion Volunteer Fire Department.

AVFD Secretary & Recognition Committee member Whitney Paulson announced the awards. She noted that the department receives excellent support from both the rural board and the City of Albion.

Technology, equipment and training continue to advance for the department. A significant addition in 2017 is the training facility located behind the station. This will continue to provide training opportunities in a variety of scenarios. Beyond the financial costs in maintaining the department, there are the sacrifices made by employers, spouses and families to maintain the department.

Members were then recognized for the completed years of service as follows:

Five Years — Ben Edwards, Steve Grape and Drew Schaefer;

20 Years — Ray Dozler, Doug Salber and Cindy Leifeld;

30 Years — Amy Zaruba;

45 Years — Larry Pochop.

The Recognition Committee also presented awards to individuals who go beyond the average member in service.

