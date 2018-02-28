Sales tax receipts higher in December

Albion city sales tax receipts were higher again in December, 2017 at $69,917, up four percent or nearly $2,800 from the December 2016 total of $67,128.

December was the fifth consecutive month in the 2017-18 fiscal year showing a higher total. Sales tax receipts totaled $311,606 for the first six months of the 2017-18 fiscal year, an increase of nearly $10,000 or 3.2 percent from the previous year’s six-month total of $301,814.

