Albion Chamber plans local Career Fair for March 28

All area residents are invited to participate in a Career Fair to be held Wednesday, March 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Albion Knights of Columbus Hall, 521 West Church Street.

This event is intended to provide connections between local area employers and those seeking employment. It is cosponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Employers planning to attend the Career Fair are:

• Applied Connective

Technologies;

• Boone Central Public Schools

• Boone County Health Center

• Cardinal Inn

• City of Albion

• Connect Now

• Good Samaritan Society

• Jarecki Lawncare &

Greenhouse

• Kayton International, Inc.

• Lindsay Manufacturing Co.

• Niewohner Brothers

• Pizza Hut

• Sentinel Buildings

• 3C’s Cafe & Catering