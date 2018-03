Boone Central High School students are busy at work as they prep for their upcoming musical, Beauty and the Beast. Performances are Friday and Saturday, March 16-17, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 18, at 2:00 p.m.

Belle will be portrayed by Stephanie Wright. Trey Zoucha will play the role of the Beast.

