Strong winds and snow caused poor visibility and difficult travel conditions in the Boone County area Tuesday morning, March 6. Fortunately, snow amounts were small, but sustained winds from the northwest at 25 miles per hour pushed the snow into drifts. After highs in the 60s over the weekend, the high on Tuesday was forecast at only 33 degrees. This photo shows conditions on Fourth Street in downtown Albion shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.