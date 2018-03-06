Contests now for both commissioner seats, County Attorney race also contested

All new candidate filings were finalized in Boone County by Thursday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Three new candidates filed for office on the day of the deadline, and both county commissioner races became contested.

Larry Temme of Petersburg filed as a Republican for the District 3 Commissioner seat. He will face incumbent Ken Luettel of Petersburg, a Democrat, in the general election.

The District 1 Commissioner seat will be contested by two Republicans in the primary election. Ben Rutten of Cedar Rapids filed Feb. 26 to oppose incumbent Hilary Maricle of rural Albion.

Also filing March 1 for Boone County Attorney was John V. Morgan of Fullerton, who held the position until January of 2015. Morgan will face incumbent James W. Ely Jr. in the primary election. Both are Democrats.

Both Temme and Morgan were required to turn in statements of financial interest to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Division by March 6. Otherwise their filings would be void.

