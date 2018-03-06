Koch’s receive First Dollar Plaque at Petersburg Community Club meeting

Petersburg Community Club met Monday, March 5, 2018. President Tina Stokes presented a First Dollar Plaque to Doug and Angie Koch for Petersburg Ag Supply Center, LLC. Members wished him success noting he had pretty big shoes to

fill. Doug stated his dad was ready to retire and asked him if he would like to take over about eight months ago. He carries sporting goods, ammunition and has begun to sell some animal nutrition products. He said, “There’s always a pot of coffee on.”

The Ag Appreciation Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, March 17. It will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Petersburg Fire Hall. Chairman Jordan Anderson said they will need workers for two shifts. There is a sign-up sheet at Rae Valley Market. Preparations are also moving forward for the annual community club Easter egg hunt. Storage space for the community club possessions, which now are stored at various sites, was discussed. Several items are quite large and would require a big space.

