Nicholas Pelster, son of Dean and Michelle Pelster of Petersburg and a senior at Boone Central High School, has been named the recipient of a Helena Homegrown Scholarship to continue his education. The scholarship is dedicated by Drier Brothers. Nicholas plans to attend Northeast Community College, where he will pursue a degree in agronomy and precision agriculture.

