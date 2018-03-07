Security incident affects BCHC website

Boone County Health Center has issued the following notice regarding a security incident that involved the hospital’s website.

“Those who received a letter from FastHealth about a security incident that may have involved some of your information, please do not ignore it. This is a legitimate letter. FastHealth is taking responsibility for this incident by providing a free identity monitoring service. If you would like this service, you must sign up for it by June 27, 2018.” The letter has directions on how to do this and information on other options.”

The security incident involved the website only, and no patient information was compromised.

Boone County Health Center takes these matters very seriously.

Anyone who has further concerns can call Jeanne Temme at 402.395.3154 or Tanya Sharp at 402.395.3213.