Cards go one-and-done in state tournament

In a tense, thrilling, exhausting toe-to-toe double-overtime classic, Broken Bow landed the final punch and knocked Boone Central/Newman Grove from the 2018 Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament with a 66-64 victory at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Although Bow was the Class C1 #3 seed, #6 seeded Boone Central/Newman Grove had handed the Indians two of their three losses – once in the regular season and, again, in the C1-6 Sub-District tournament. In the early going, it looked like the Cardinals would make it three in a row.

Senior Cody Nelson splashed a trio of 3-pointers in the 1st quarter, the third giving BC/NG a 21-9 lead. Broken Bow, which qualified for the state tourney as a wild card, closed the gap in the second period before Carter Henry’s 3-pointer and ensuing short jump shot put the Cardinals up 29-20. Boone Central/Newman Grove led 31-22 at halftime following Jessie Sullivan’s baseline drive.

A Dylan Gentrup drive and another Henry 3-pointer gave BC/NG a 40-33 advantage midway through the third quarter, but Bow followed with an 8-0 run to draw even on a late 3-point shot. Gentrup answered with a drive to make it 46-43 at the end of three, setting up a dramatic finish that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

With the score knotted at 53-53, Sullivan blocked a driving shot by Bow point guard Padyn Borders as the clock ticked past one minute to play. Boone Central/Newman Grove played for a final shot, but Gentrup’s contested 3-point shot came up empty. Much the same scenario closed the first overtime, with the Cardinals missing a victory by the narrowest of margins. After blocking another Indian shot with the score 57-57, BC/NG set up another final shot. Gentrup’s long 3-point attempt rebounded high and Nelson’s tip attempt bounced twice on the rim and out.

Broken Bow tallied back-to-back baskets to take a 65-61 lead with 1:20 to play in the second OT, but a long 3-pointer from Henry breathed life into Cardinal hopes. Borders missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, but Henry’s driving bank shot bounced out and Bow was fouled on the rebound. The Indians dropped one free throw, giving BC/NG possession, trailing by two and needing to travel the full length of the court with 1.6 seconds to play. The Cardinals threw to the front court and called time out with 0.8 seconds on the clock. Following a time out, Frey’s desperation catch-and-fire 3-point attempt missed – finally ending an epic first round state tournament game.

