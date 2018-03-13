Albion business owners learn details on new downtown facade program

More than 30 Albion business owners met last Wednesday, March 7, to discuss requirements for the new Downtown Revitalization Program (DTR) with Jan Merrill of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Agency and the Boone County Development Agency staff.

This will be a forgiveable loan program, with each business building in the designated downtown area eligible for a maximum of $15,000 to improve its building facade.

The eligible area is bordered by Sixth Street on the west, by State Street on the south, and on the north and east by the railroad right of way.

Property owners or tenants can apply for the funds and must meet various guidelines that are generally intended to improve the appearance of downtown Albion with exterior building improvements.

