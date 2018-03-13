Albion Vet’s Club has new manager and cafe

Several changes have been announced recently at the Albion Veterans Club.

Theresa Landauer resumed the position as overall club manager on March 1.

Also on March 1, Darla McIntosh began leasing the Vet’s Club kitchen equipment and began operation of the “Good Lookin’ Cafe.”

The cafe is serving homemade meals Wednesday through Saturday evenings, 5 to 9 p.m., and a buffet style breakfast on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The restaurant theme is: “Good food and great service for good lookin’ people.”

Darla said she had a very successful first Sunday of operation with 65 customers. She has previous experience in the restaurant business. She is also a dispatcher/jailer at the Boone County Sheriff’s office.