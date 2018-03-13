Board hires principal and two teachers, accepts four staff member resignations

Boone Central School Board approved the hiring of an elementary principal and two new teachers during its regular meeting Monday night, March 12, at Petersburg.

The board also accepted four staff resignations.

Craig Thies will be the new Boone Central elementary principal for 2018-19. He is currently an elementary teacher at West Point-Beemer Public School.

New teacher contracts for next school year were approved for Cady Reinke, middle school math teacher, and for Josh Majerus, who will be middle school physical education/health teacher and head wrestling coach.

Reinke is currently an elementary teacher at Pierce Public Schools.

Majerus, a 2005 Boone Central graduate and former national champion collegiate wrestler at Chadron State College, has been a P.E. teacher and wrestling coach for the past six years at Twin River Public Schools.

