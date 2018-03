Boone Central High School will host the next American Red Cross blood drive in Albion on Wednesday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym.

High school students will work at this blood drive, and Red Cross is calling attention to the urgent need for blood supplies this spring.

A blood drive will also be held Tuesday, March 13, at Genoa from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the city hall.