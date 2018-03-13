Dean Robert Larson, 94, of Albion, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Dean is survived by his wife Bev of Albion; four children: Ellen (Mike) Frey of Albion; John (Mary Lu) Larson of Petersburg; Luther (Deb) Larson of Omaha; Betty (Craig) Polt of Pierce; 16 grandchildren: Christy (Chris) Mollhoff, Kim (Eric) Yungdahl, Craig (Amy) Frey, Justin (Brenda) Frey, Nicole (Rob) Scholl, Amber (Jason) Becker, Kyle (Jessi) Larson, Kelli (Mark) Tisthammer, Trina (Andy) Rea, Chad (Meghan) Larson, Brian (Krista) Larson, Kari (Brandon) Dodd, Kirsten (Jake) Clark, Adam Polt, Matthew (Audrey) Polt, and Jessica Polt; 33 great grandchildren; sisters Margaret (Cecil ) Jacobson, Caryll Karges, Dorothy Tisthammer, Alice Howard, Glenys (Tom) Quinlan, Laura (Michael) Wray; brother-in-law Andy (Jan) Coulter; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Dora Larson; two sisters: Vera Runnels and Myrna Ahrens; six brothers-in-law: David Runnels, Bud Ahrens, Bill Karges, Jim Tisthammer, Max Howard, Dick Coulter; one sister-in-law: Thelma Coulter; and infant grandson: John Alan Larson.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. Mary Frohs officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion with military rites by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.