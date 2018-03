Harold Lincoln Gerhart, Jr.

Harold Lincoln (Bud) Gerhart, Jr. of Newman Grove passed away Feb. 15, 2018 in Lincoln.

Survivors include his children; Jeff (Rebecca) Gerhart of Newman Grove, Julie (Peter) Skeffington of Loveland, CO and Sarah (Jeff) Peetz of Lincoln, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister, Mary Ellen Petersen and sister-in-law, Kay (Roger) Ottenbach.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgianne, parents, sister-in-law, Juanita (Poochie)Maloney and brothers-in-law, Carl Petersen and Ed Maloney.

Interment service will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove on April 28, 2018 at 3 p.m., followed by refreshments at the Fellowship Bible Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Newman Grove Community Foundation/Jeff Gerhart, P.O. Box 479, Newman Grove, NE 68758.