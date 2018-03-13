New St. Edward boutique offers unique fashions

By Gabby Christensen

Family, friendship and a commitment to the St. Edward business district are just some of the reasons Heather Stephens-Foltz and Kenna Jasa decided to open a new boutique, Sal’s Shoppe, in St. Edward.

The boutique, located at 407 Beaver St., opened on March 1, 2018.

Stephens-Foltz and Jasa, both St. Edward natives, said their goal is to bring a diverse clothing and accessory selection to Boone County.

“It’s something we’ve always wanted to do and now just felt like the right time,” Stephens-Foltz said. “We wanted something fun and something for everyone.”

Jasa said the boutique’s style reaches women of all ages and sizes.

“One of the best aspects is that the community doesn’t have to go to the big city to find the hot trends,” Jasa said. “They can find them right here at home.”

Stephens-Foltz said she hopes the boutique draws more people to St. Edward and keeps people shopping local.

The shop offers clothing sizes XS to 3XL, as well as, jewelry, leggings, décor, purses, candles, hats, socks and various other accessories.

Sal’s Shoppe is open with limited hours Wednesday through Saturday. So far, Stephens-Foltz and Jasa said sun dresses and tops have been wildly popular, but all pieces seem to be selling well.

The name of the boutique was inspired by a middle school nickname Stephens-Foltz and Jasa had for one another.

“We’re still both in each other’s phones as ‘Sal,’” Jasa said.

The co-owners have been best friends since youth. Both say they feel blessed to experience this opportunity together.

“St. Edward is home,” Jasa said. “We wanted to bring convenience to the community and also offer unique styles that set us apart from other options.”

