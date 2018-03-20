More businesses coming for Albion Career Fair

All area residents are invited to participate in a Career Fair to be held Wednesday, March 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Albion Knights of Columbus Hall, 521 West Church Street.

The list of participating area businesses and agencies has now grown to 17.

This event is intended to provide connections between local area employers and those seeking employment. It is cosponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The following employers are planning to be present to meet with prospective employees:

• Applied Connective

Technologies;

• Black Hills Energy

• Boone Central Public Schools

• Boone County Health Center

• Cardinal Inn

• City of Albion

• Connect Now

• Good Samaritan Society

• Jarecki Lawncare &

Greenhouse

• Kayton International, Inc.

• Lindsay Manufacturing Co.

• The Maschhoffs, LLC

• Niewohner Brothers

• Pizza Hut

• Sentinel Building Systems

• U.S. Postal Service

• 3C’s Cafe & Catering

• Pillen Family Farms

• Preferred Sands of Genoa LLC