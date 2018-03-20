Home-Farm-Garden show this weekend

Final preparations are being made for the eighth annual Boone County Home Farm and Garden Show to be held Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion.

A “sneak peek” will be held Friday evening, March 23, from 4 to 9 p.m. Admission is $3 at the gate, but the committee is encouraging everyone to support the Boone County Food Pantry with a donation. With a canned food item, admission is reduced to $2. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Over 100 displays are expected again this year with several remodeling and construction specialists, as well as agriculture related displays. Several booths will feature ideas for homes and gardens. Guests will get to vote for their favorite booth with the blue ticket they receive at the gate.

There are also activities and a bounce house for children.

This year’s bake off contest is for homemade white bread, and is open to everyone. Entries must be in by 8:45 a.m. Anyone with a bake-off entry will be admitted free.

A People’s Choice barbecue competition will once again be held. This is open to anyone. Each guest at the show will receive a red ticket to vote for their favorite. Each participant receiving votes will win cash prizes. Tasting and voting will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

