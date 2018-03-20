Sirens to sound in Boone County next Wednesday

The state Emergency Alert System will be conducting a statewide Tornado Drill between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

All county outdoor warning sirens will sound at 10:15 a.m., with the test ending at 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service along with Nebraska Emergency Management and the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Division have declared March 26 through March 30 as Severe Weather Awareness Week.

