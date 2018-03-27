Wells Drug
Community Builders to meet at Humphrey

March 27, 2018

Community Builders will hold its next meeting in Humphrey next Wednesday, April 4. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Husker Vinyl, 47287 U.S Hwy 81.
Other tour stops will include the Humphrey Community Center, 608 Country Road; Pinnacle Bank, 401 Main Street, and Boesch Hot Rod Concepts, 104 N 3rd Street.
After the tours, the dutch treat lunch and meeting at Mugs & Jugs Bar & Grill, 302 Main Street, will start at 12:50 p.m. Chuck Chase will present a program on meeting the needs of your citizens – a look at disasters your community may face.

