Easter Egg Hunt will be this Saturday

Albion’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is coming up this Saturday, March 31, at GSS Albion Samaritan Estates on south Sixth Street. The hunt is sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m., and the hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Anyone who would like to help with the hiding of eggs (8 a.m.) and/or registration is asked to notify Lori Krohn as soon as possible.

Children will be divided into three age groups for the hunt. Older children will hunt outside on the Samaritan Estates grounds, and younger children will be indoors.