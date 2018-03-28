Dr. Tami Dodds receives UNMC Volunteer Clinical Faculty Award

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) Doctor Tami Dodds has received the “Volunteer Clinical Faculty Award” from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s national honor society Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA).

This prestigious award honors a volunteer faculty member who freely gives of their time, skill and experience to teach medical students. Dr. Dodds was nominated for this award by Krista LaBruzzo, a medical student Dodds took under her wing last May at BCHC.

In the nomination, LaBruzzo wrote of Dodds: “She had full clinic days and was on call majority of the time. There were several 3 a.m. deliveries that provided little sleep for the following day in clinic. During those times, such as waiting for the cervix to dilate, I expected her to catch some sleep and wait for the nurse to page her. Instead, she pulled me aside into the hallway, and we practiced throwing knots on our scrub pants. This is just one example of the numerous times she went above and beyond to enhance my clinical education.”

On average, BCHC has 15 medical, physician assistant and nurse practitioner students each year. Dr. Dodds said, “Dr. Kusek, Dr. Travis, and Sandy Henry PA-C, also have a passion for teaching and have been great mentors to me over the years. For our group, teaching is a way of giving back to the next generation of medical professionals and is part of the tradition of medicine. We hope this rotation sparks an interest and a passion for rural family medicine.”

