Petersburg Community Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at the big park next to Highway 14 on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Parents are asked to bring their children early because the hunt will begin at 1 p.m. sharp. Different age children will be divided into sections. Children up to and including age 10 are invited to come. Bring containers for the hunt. Any business or individual wishing to donate should contact Angie Simons at 402-386-5321.