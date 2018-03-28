Great Plains State Bank holds an Open House

Remodeling at Great Plains State Bank began on Aug. 29, 2017, Residents were invited to an Open House on Thursday, March 22 to showcase the new offices, lobby and board room. Between 90-100 people were served lunch and refreshments. Angie Koch said, “We were happy with the turnout, but we are especially glad to have all the work finished. And, it looks so nice.” For customer service, a new night deposit box is located on the front of the building and a new drive up ATM is located in the alley behind the bank.