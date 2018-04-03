AdvancED presents ‘preliminary report’ to Boone Central Schools after evaluation

By Gabby Christensen

Last week, Boone Central Schools took part in an evaluation done by AdvancED, a non-profit, non-governmental organization that accredits primary and secondary schools both in the U.S. and internationally.

A team of five members conducted the evaluation. Three of the members were from Nebraska, while two were from out of state.

Together, the five members had a combined 163 years of public school experience.

The team members used information provided ahead of time, interviews, surveys, and artifacts in their assessment of the school.

Rather than deem educational institutions as “good enough,” AdvancED’s goal is to help institutions continuously improve.

Dr. Cheryl Allread, lead evaluator for AdvancED, presented a preliminary report based on the findings to Boone Central faculty and staff on Wednesday, March 28.

AdvancED used the Eleot, an observation tool that measures and quantifies student engagement.

Based on the 56 classroom observations conducted, Boone Central received an overall average of 2.53 on a scale of four.

This test uses seven environments. The school’s highest rating was in Supportive Learning Environment.

Allread said it was very evident that the school has a strong sense of community.

The lowest rating was in Digital Learning Environment.

Although the school has ample digital tools, Allread said there needs to be an increase in students utilizing these tools in the classroom to enhance overall learning.

Internationally, this is the lowest score for all schools evaluated.

