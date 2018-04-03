Blood drive set Monday at fairgrounds

Albion blood drive will be next Monday, April 9, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Casey Community Building on the fairgrounds.

American Red Cross blood supply is still recovering from severe winter storms in March. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives.

Winter weather in parts of the country forced more than 270 blood drives to cancel, resulting in over 9,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations in the first two weeks of March.

Donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® app available at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.