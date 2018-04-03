Cedar Rapids Melodrama this weekend

Cedar Rapids Melodrama cast and crew have been busy preparing for the upcoming shows this weekend, according to Director Cheryl Loeffler.

Loeffler said the group is excited to present to the community.

This year’s show, “How the West Was Worn” by Flip Kubler and Cindy Marcus/Pioneer Drama, tells the story of the town Black Flatts attempting to get the railroad through their town, amidst some unfavorable happenings.

Read the complete story in the April 4 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.