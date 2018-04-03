Census estimates: Smaller losses in most rural counties

Most rural Nebraska counties continued to lose population during the six-year period of 2010-2016, but the rate of population loss was lower in most compared to the same six-year period in the previous decade.

The slower rate of population loss was just one of the findings from a recently announced 2016 update of the state’s population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nebraska’s metropolitan areas continued to gain population, the new estimate shows.

Also, more Nebraska counties are gaining population than a decade ago.

Thirty Nebraska counties gained population between 2010 and 2016, compared with only 18 from 2000 to 2006, according to an analysis of census data by David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Drozd said that in each one-year period since 2011, more Nebraska counties have gained population. From 2011-2012, 31 counties gained population, from 2012-2013 it increased to 35, then to 42 from 2013-2014, 43 from 2014-2015, and 44 from 2015-2016.

In addition, only 17 of the state’s 93 counties have lost at least five percent of their population in the first six years of this decade, down significantly from 39 that did so from 2000-2006.

Area Counties

Boone County and most of the six surrounding counties showed moderate population losses from 2010-2016. Madison County had a population gain in 2000-2006, with smaller growth in 2010-2016. Platte County lost population in 2000-2006, but gained population in 2010-2016.

