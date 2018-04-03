Students from Petersburg chosen to attend Boys/Girls State this June

American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg has selected Jett Stuhr and Scott Wright to attend Cornhusker Boys State.

The Petersburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334 has selected Madison Schrage to attend Cornhusker Girls State. Stephanie Wright has been chosen as the Girls State alternate.

The event, held in Lincoln each year, will be June 3-9.

At Boys/Girls State, students learn the duties of the various city, county and state offices, as well as, introduce and argue their own bills in a legislature. Justice is administered by the students’ own law enforcement agencies and courts.

Students will participate in mock elections, legislative session and trials.

