Fencing and lighting at downtown park was approved at Petersburg Village Board meeting

Petersburg Community Club President Tina Stokes attended the Petersburg Village Board meeting on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. She said the club had voted on Monday evening to put up a four foot fence on the south and east side of the downtown park using funds from the Big Give. One gate must be large enough to get a trailer through. There would be two walk through gates. Placement will depend on the trees.

If there is enough money remaining, possibly some sort of lighting can be placed in the southwest corner. There are several types of lighting that could be incorporated into the park.

Money from the Big Give totaled $3,200.

Board members approved the fence.

Chris Levander will assist with the project and all supplies will be purchased locally, and all setbacks will be checked.

Trustee Ashley Thieman felt that with all the events going on that it would be good for the kids.

