Fugitive Kudron apprehended Tuesday in rural Nance County

Fugitive Jeremy Kudron, who escaped from custody April 6, was apprehended during the early morning hours Tuesday, April 10, at a farmhouse in rural Nance County, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s office.

Kudron was found hiding inside the residence alone, and was apprehended in the house south of Genoa at about 3 a.m. after a brief struggle.

Participating law enforcement agencies were the Nance County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Boone County Sheriff’s office and Albion Police Department.

Kudron, 41, of Columbus, escaped from the Nebraska Department of Corrections on April 6 while serving a 15-year jail sentence on charges of kidnapping, terroristic threats and assaulting a peace officer.