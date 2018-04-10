Hughett recently named new PGA golf professional at Albion Country Club

The Albion Country Club (ACC) has recently added a new face to their team—Bryan Hughett has begun his duty as PGA golf professional, effective April 1.

As the golf professional, Hughett will handle the pro shop by selling golf clubs and supplies, giving lessons, organizing tournaments and special events for the course, and handling the driving range.

So far, Hughett said he’s worked on some remodeling painting, and ordering supplies.

“We have leagues starting in a couple of weeks, along with a high school tournament this weekend,” Hughett said. “So we’ve been preparing and getting the shop ready for the season.”

Prior to accepting the position at the ACC, Hughett served at the Norfolk Country Club (NCC) for 17 years.

Born and raised in Lincoln, Hughett grew up in a golfing family.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing golf and being around golf,” Hughett said.

