Kindergarten Roundup set at Boone Central

All children in the Boone Central School District, who will reach the age of five on or before July 31, 2018, are eligible to enter Kindergarten in the fall.

Boone Central School is inviting children to attend Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Please use the main elementary entrance on Sixth Street by the office to enter the school. Parents will be given a packet containing forms that need to be filled out.

The parent’s morning duties are finished when paperwork is complete and a picture is taken of parent and child.

Read the complete story in the April 11 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.