School Board approves contracts for six new staff

Boone Central School Board approved contracts Monday night for six certified staff members who will be new to the district next year.

The following staff hirings were approved:

• Amy Nelson will be a new kindergarten teacher. She has 12 years of teaching experience, including the past eight years at Newman Grove Public School.

• Amy Ahlers, a Boone Central graduate, will be the new third grade teacher. She has one year of elementary teaching experience at Lincoln Public Schools.

• Karlee Haecker will begin her first year of teaching as elementary guidance counselor at Boone Central.

• Jonathon Perone, an Albion High School graduate, will be activities director next year. Currently a physical education teacher at Bellevue West, he has previous college and high school coaching experience, and has served as an assistant activities director.

• Shaylee Ritterbush, a Boone Central graduate, will begin her first year of teaching as a second grade teacher at Boone Central.

• Robert Coakes, also a Boone Central graduate, will teach high school science next year. He has five years of previous teaching experience and is currently a science teacher at Elgin Public Schools.

