The Boone-Nance County Genealogical Society will hold their regular meeting on April 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Albion Public Library in the lower level. After a short business meeting there will be a program on land records and how they can relate to locating your family not only in Nebraska but across the country. Anyone who is interested is in genealogy is invited to attend. For questions, please contact Pat Wagner at 402-724-2381.